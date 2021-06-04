SC to examine Asaram Bapu's treatment at Ayurveda centre

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the possibility of temporarily shifting godman Asaram Bapu to an Ayurvedic treatment centre on his plea for post-Covid recovery.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari issued notice to the Rajasthan government on a petition filed by Asaram.

The Rajasthan High Court order dismissed his plea for temporary suspension of sentence to avail ayurvedic medical treatment.

The top court noted that it had "no expertise" to delve into the medical condition of the petitioner and declined to grant bail to Asaram for temporarily shifting him to an Ayurvedic centre.

However, the top court has sought a reply from the Rajasthan government on his plea for Ayurvedic treatment.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Asaram, submitted his client is an 83-year-old person, and has been convicted for life imprisonment, and his bail was pending in Gujarat too.

Luthra cited a medical report from AIIMS of May 19, which showed he was given multiple blood transfusions to increase his haemoglobin level due to gastrointestinal bleeding.

The counsel informed the court that Asaram wanted to be treated at Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurved at Raiwala, Uttarakhand.

The bench, however, asked why he required bail, and said the court can ask the government to examine the possibility for his treatment.

Luthra pointed out that his client had bleeding, and was put on blood thinners and oxygen.

“He needs two months’ time to recuperate. His weight loss is drastic too," Luthra said.

The High Court had dismissed Asaram’s application for temporary suspension of sentence and directed the district and jail administration to ensure that proper treatment at a suitable medical institution.

Asaram is serving a life term at Jodhpur Central Jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl. On May 5, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to AIIMS, Jodhpur.