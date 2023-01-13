SC to examine if Muslim girl aged 15 can get married

SC to examine whether Muslim girl can marry person of her choice after attaining puberty

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Muslim girls who are 14, 15, 16 years old are getting married

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 14:44 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that a Muslim girl can marry a person of her choice after attaining puberty.

The top court held that the high court judgment, which held that a Muslim girl aged 15 years can enter into a legal and valid marriage as per personal law, should not be relied on as a precedent in any other case.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Haryana government and others and appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court.  

"We are inclined to entertain these writ petitions. Issue notice. Pending further orders, impugned judgment (of HC) shall not be relied upon as precedent," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that Muslim girls who are 14, 15, 16 years old are getting married.

"Can there be a defence of personal law? Can you plead custom or personal law as a defence against a criminal offence?" he asked.

The age of attaining puberty is 15 years according to applicable personal laws in Islam.

The high court had passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a 26-year-old man against the detention of his 16-year-old wife in a children's home in Panchkula.

It observed that 15 years is the age of puberty of a Muslim female, and she can on her own willingness and consent marry a person of her choice after attaining puberty. Such a marriage would not be void in terms of Section 12 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, it said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Muslims
marriage

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 