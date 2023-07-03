SC to hear AAP plea against Centre's ordinance tomorrow

SC to hear Delhi government's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance on July 4

A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear the matter.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 03 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 19:20 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre’s ordinance on July 4.

The ordinance took away the AAP government's powers over services.

More to follow.

India News
Delhi
Supreme Court
AAP
Ordinance

