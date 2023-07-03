SC to hear Delhi government's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance on July 4

The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre’s ordinance on July 4.
The ordinance took away the AAP government's powers over services.
A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear the matter.
More to follow.
