SC to hear ED's plea to ground Rajeev Saxena on Tue

SC to hear ED's plea to ground Rajeev Saxena on Tue

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2019, 12:40pm ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2019, 12:57pm ist
Rajiv Saxena (C), an accused in India's abortive, scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm Agusta Westland, is escorted by police as he leaves a court in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the permission granted Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The Delhi High Court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

The agency mentioned the matter before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai. The bench posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The high court had given relief to Saxena, noting that he had already been granted bail on medical grounds, before being pardoned and made an approver.

A director of two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- Saxena was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam. 

Rajeev Saxena
AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam
Comments (+)
 