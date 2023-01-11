SC to hear plea against Bihar govt's caste census decision on January 20

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 20 a petition for quashing the Bihar government’s decision of June 6, 2022 to conduct a caste survey in the state for being "illegal, arbitrary, irrational, discriminatory and unconstitutional”.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha allowed a plea for listing of the matter on Friday next week.

The PIL filed by a social worker from Nalanda, Akhilesh Kumar was mentioned by a counsel who said the state government cannot take such a decision, which fell under the domain of the Centre.

The PIL drawn by advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, also claimed the move was against the basic structure of the Constitution. The plea filed through advocate Abhishek sought quashing of the notification issued by deputy secretary, government of Bihar, in respect of conducting a caste survey in the state and to refrain the authorities concerned from conducting the exercise.

Also Read | Faeces put in Schedule Caste community's water tank in Tamil Nadu village where untouchability still the norm

The plea alleged that the notification dated June 6, 2022, violated Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before law and equal protection of the law.

“If the proclaimed purpose of the caste-based survey is to accommodate the people of state suffering caste persecution, the distinction on the basis of caste and country of origin is irrational and unjustified,” the plea said.

It cited Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948 which stated that it is the central government which is empowered to take census in the whole or any part of the territory of India and the state government has no authority in law to undertake such an exercise.

The plea also pointed out though the population of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes are also provided in the census reports, there is no provision in the Constitution regarding caste configuration.

"The state government by executive orders cannot conduct caste census in the absence of legislation on the subject. In a state which is governed by rule of law, executive orders must get basis and genesis from law."

The impugned notification for caste census in the State of Bihar lacks statutory flavour and constitutional sanction," it said.