SC to hear plea against Haryana officers for failing to curb violent tendencies in Gurugram Nazam row

SC agrees to hear plea against Haryana officers for failing to curb violent tendencies around Friday Namaz

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb seeking contempt action against Haryana officers for their alleged failure to prevent incidents surrounding the Friday prayers offered by Muslims in Gurugram.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana who agreed to list it before an appropriate bench.

She said this was not based only on newspaper reports.

Also Read | Ex-MP, Mohammad Adeeb, who moved top court in Gurugram namaz row booked

"We have ourselves filed complaints. We are not asking for any enforcement of FIR. This court has laid down preventive measures," she said

"We will look into it and post before appropriate bench immediately," the bench said.

In his petition, Adeeb has sought action against the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of State of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal IAS and P K Agrawal IPS, respectively. He alleged complete inaction by Haryana's top officials in curbing communal and violent tendencies.

He contended that the Haryana authorities have failed to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Tehseen S Poonawalla of 2018 for direction to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

His plea claimed the muslim community offered prayers in congregation on Friday and due to the footfall in Gurugram during the daytime, Jumaah Namaz was offered at various locations pre-approved by local authorities, which was not encroachment of any manner.

The state government had in December 2021 banned Friday 'namaz' at the public parks at Gurugram following the opposition by local residents.

Check out latest DH videos here