SC to hear pleas on K'taka HC's hijab verdict next week

SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order on hijab ban next week

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:10 ist
The top court had earlier refused a number of times a plea to consider the special leave petitions against the High Court's judgement urgently Credit: DH Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week, pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement that upheld the right of educational institutions to ban wearing of hijab in Pre-University colleges of the state.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana saying the petitions have not been listed for a long time.

“The girls are losing out on their studies. This matter was filed long back," Bhushan said.

The Chief Justice said that the matter will be listed sometime next week.

Bhushan mentioned the matter on behalf of some of the appellants.

The top court had earlier refused a number of times a plea to consider the special leave petitions against the High Court's judgement urgently.

On March 24, the court had asked the petitioners not to sensationalise the issue when senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on behalf of girl students said that they would lose one academic year, if they are denied permission to wear headscarf and appear in examinations beginning in March 28.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court led by Chief Justice (since retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, and comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 upheld the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms for not being a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. It had dismissed a plea for permission to wear Hijab in classrooms, saying prescription of uniform was a reasonable restriction. 

Questioning the HC's verdict, the petitioners claimed wearing of Hijab was protected under the fundamental rights to privacy, expression and conscience guaranteed under the Constitution.

They also contended the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the Rules made thereunder, do not provide for any mandatory uniform to be worn by students.

They also claimed the High Court's order had created an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hijab row
hijab ban
Supreme Court
India News
Karnataka HC
Delhi
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 