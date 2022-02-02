SC to hear review plea on Rs 1K fine on Sidhu in 1988 road rage case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Thursday a plea related to re-examining its May 15, 2018 judgement, sparing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with just Rs 1,000 fine in a road rage incident. A 65-year-old had died after receiving a fist blow by Sidhu in 1988.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul would take up the matter on February 3.

Punjab is going to polls on February 20, where Sidhu is pitching himself as a strong chief ministerial candidate.

Notably, the court had in September 2018 issued a notice to Sidhu only on the issue of quantum of sentence.

On May 15, 2018, a bench of Justices J Chelameswar (since retired) and Kaul had convicted Sidhu of a milder offence of causing voluntarily hurt under Section 323 of the IPC.

The punishment for the offence carried a maximum jail term of up to one year, or with fine extending to one thousand rupees, or with both. The court merely imposed a Rs 1,000 fine on Sidhu. It had let him off of grave charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court had then looked into circumstances like the fact that the incident was of a 30-year-old, there was no past enmity between the accused and deceased, Gurnam Singh and no weapon was used by Sidhu, to arrive at its conclusion.

The court had then declined to consider a plea made on behalf of complainant Jaswinder Singh, who accompanied the deceased in the car on the fateful date on December 27, 1988 in Patiala, that the state went out of its way to shield the accused because of his celebrity status.

It had also rejected a plea to consider a CD of an interview of Sidhu allegedly proving him guilty.

The court had then set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgement on an appeal filed by Sidhu and his co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu.

The high court had then convicted them of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reversing their acquittal by the trial court. The top court had let Sandhu off.

