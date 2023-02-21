SC to hear Uddhav's plea against EC order on Shiv Sena name and symbol on Feb 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to take up on Wednesday a plea by Uddhav Thackeray's group against the Election Commission's final order recognising Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it 'bow and arrow' symbol.

On a plea by senior advocate Kapil Sibal for urgent hearing, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha fixed the matter for consideration on February 22 at 3.30 pm.

Appearing on behalf of Thackeray faction, Sibal said the matter was required to be heard urgently and stayed as after the EC's order, the other side may take over the party office, bank accounts and initiate disqualification proceedings.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Shinde's group contended that he would like to argue as to how the matter was not be heard here as twice the petitioner's side had approached the Delhi High Court in the subject matter.

In its plea filed on Monday, the Thackeray faction claimed the EC had failed to discharge its constitutional duty to act as neutral arbiter of the dispute.

On February 17, the Election Commission, in its final order, said the party name Shiv Sena and symbol would be retained by Shinde, present Chief Minister of the state.

In June, 2022, Shinde along with his supporting MLAs had joined hands with the BJP, forcing Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray, in the plea filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, said the EC has failed to appreciate that petitioner enjoys overwhelming support in the rank and file of the party and in the Pratinidhi Sabha, the apex representative body of the primary members and other stakeholders of the party.

"The Petitioner enjoys the support of 160 members out of approximately 200 odd members in the Pratinidhi Sabha,” it said.

“The EC disregarded the party Constitution of 2018 on the ground that it was undemocratic and that it was not communicated to it. These observations are totally erroneous as the amendments in the Constitution were categorically communicated in 2018 itself and the petitioner will place clear evidence in this regard,” the plea said, seeking interim stay on the EC order.

The plea also contended that the test of legislative majority adopted by the EC could not have been applied at all in view of the fact that the disqualification proceedings were pending against the legislators supporting Shinde.

“If the legislators are held to be disqualified, there is no question of them then forming a majority. Thus, the basis of the impugned order itself is constitutionally suspect,” it said.

The plea also said that EC has erred in holding that there is a split in the political party as the only averment was made with regard to the split in legislative party.