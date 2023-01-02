SC to hear UP's plea on urban local body polls on January 4

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider, on January 4, a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court's direction for conducting urban local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud fixed the special leave petition filed by the state government for hearing on Wednesday.

The court's order came upon an urgent mentioning by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

He asked the court to take up the matter on Tuesday. The court, however, fixed it for Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last week set up a five-member commission for providing reservation to OBCs in urban local body elections.

This came a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court quashed the state government’s draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the Other Backward Classes.

According to the state government's order, the panel will be headed by Justice (Retd) Ram Avtar Singh. Four other members are retired Indian Administrative Service officers Chaub Singh Verma and Mahendra Kumar, and former legal advisors to the state Santosh Kumar Viswakarma and Brajesh Kumar Soni.

The high court's order came on pleas challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

In May this year, the top court had referred to the Constitution Bench decision in 'K Krishna Murthy (Dr) and Ors v Union of India & Anr' (2010), to hold that "triple test conditions" have to be fulfilled before providing reservations for the OBCs.

The conditions are to set up a dedicated commission to collect empirical data on backwardness, specify the proportion of reservation required in local body in light of recommendations of the Commission, and such reservation not to exceed an aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together, it had said.