SC to host Chief Justices of SCO members meeting

SC to host meeting of Chief Justices of SCO member states between March 10 to 12

In the active and constantly expanding activities of the SCO, the interaction of the highest judicial instances is becoming more and more popular

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 09 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 21:49 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

Supreme Court of India is all set to host the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in New Delhi from March 10 to 12, 2023, an official statement said on Thursday.

Chief Justices Chairpersons of the Supreme Courts of SCO member states have been invited to attend the meeting, which is likely to witness discussions on "smart courts" and the future of the judiciary; facilitating "access to justice"; institutional challenges facing judiciary: delays, infrastructure, representation, and transparency.

"The meeting will involve a Joint interaction with the Chief Justices / Chairpersons / Judges from the Member / Observer States and representatives from SCO Secretariat and SCO RATS and will conclude with the signing of a joint statement," the official said.

In the active and constantly expanding activities of the SCO, the interaction of the highest judicial instances is becoming more and more popular.

The seventeenth meeting of the Presidents of the Supreme Courts of the member states of the SCO was held in Dushanbe.

India assumed the rotational presidency of the SCO for a year in September 2022 through the Samarkand declaration last year. The Indian participation in the meeting will include the Chief Justice of India, Dr Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, both judges of the Supreme Court of India, among others.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was created in 2001 on the basis of the "Shanghai five" formed after the signing by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan. The main goal of SCO is to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness, encouraging effective cooperation in several areas among the member states.

SCO members include China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Tran and Mongolia constitute the SCO observers while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, and Nepal are the SCO dialogue partners.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

PM Modi gets photo of Modi at Modi stadium

Inflation scare over?

Inflation scare over?

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

 