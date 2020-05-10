SC to pass order on plea for 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court would on Monday deliver its judgement on a plea for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre and the Union Territory administration have opposed it, saying terrorists might use it to threaten the national security.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai would pronounce its order on petitions filed by NGO 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and others. The court had on May 4 reserved its order in the matter.

During the hearing, the petitioners claimed absence of 4G internet services affected students' studies as schools were not able to hold video conferencing. Their counsel also claimed the citizens right to access medical help was seriously jeopardised.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, for his part, had submitted that there were specific orders stating that restrictions in internet speed was required for national security.

"This is about protection of the lives of the entirety of the population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, there were some tragic events (at Handwara). These men could easily take videos of the troop movements. The enemy could know the troop movements if they had 4G internet," he had said, indicating towards the encounter.

Venugopal also said such plea must be examined against larger interest of national security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UT administration, submitted after complete lockdown imposed on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, landline was first started, followed by 2G internet services.

"These decisions are taken at the ground level and orders are not passed in mechanical manner," he said.

Mehta also pointed out broadband connection were available. These landlines could not be used for anti national activities.

The petitioners, however, said in 1990s, the number of terrorist activities were more, even though there was no internet. They said the government was not able to show any direct nexus between terrorist activities and 4G network.

Another petitioner, Private Schools Association J and K, said private schools were under government directions to provide education via video-conferencing, which got impeded in absence of 4G internet services.