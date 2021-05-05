SC to pronounce verdict on Maratha quota on May 5

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Wednesday if the 1992 Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission) verdict for 50 per cent cap on reservation could be reconsidered due to subsequent developments and a change in social dynamics.

A constitution bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat had framed the legal questions while examining the validity of the Maratha quota.

Several states, including Karnataka, have favoured for more than 50 per cent reservation in jobs and education, depending upon the necessity and quantifiable data.

They had cited 103rd Constitutional Amendment on 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, to contend the Constitution itself now permitted reservation beyond 50 per cent.

They also maintained that the 102nd Amendment granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes did not alter the power of the state to enact legislation determining the socially and economically backward classes and conferring the benefits to the said community under its enabling power. The Centre, for its part, supported the Maharasthra law for quota to Marathas. It also maintained 102nd Amendment did not take away states' power and rights to identify backward classes.

Those opposing the Maratha quota said there was no need to reconsider the nine-judge bench in Indra Sawhney case.

"Wherever Parliament wanted to overcome Indra Sawhney, it has already done by way of amendments. If it had to revisit 50 per cent ceiling too, the same would have been revisited too by the Constitutional Amendment," they contended.

A batch of petitions challenged the Bombay High Court verdict which upheld 12 to 13 per cent reservations for Marathas in jobs and education under Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

On December 9, 2020, the top court had refrained from modifying the stay order in implementing reservation for Marathas in jobs and education in Maharashtra.