SC to take up plea against burial of COVID-19 deceased

The Supreme Court on Monday is going to consider a plea against burial of the bodies of those who died of COVID-19 at three cemeteries of Mumbai's Bandra area due to the potential catastrophe that may befall upon the residents living in densely populated surrounding area.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indira Banerjee would take up on May 4 a special leave petition filed by Pradeep Gandhy.

The petitioner submitted that there is no study or research to say with certainty that the infection would not spread from the buried infected bodies through the soil and underground water to the neighboring areas.

"Even though there may be no scientific basis to the contrary, it is precautionary in nature and imperative to be “safe rather than sorry” in extraordinary times such as the present situation where there is no cure to the disease," he contended.

The petitioner challenged validity of the Bombay High Court's order of April 27, refusing to stay burial of such deceased at Ward Konkani Muslim Cemetery no. 80, Khoja Sunnat Jamat Kabrastan. Bandra West and Khoja Isna Asheri Jamaat Kabrastan, Bandra West.

"In the absence of any interim protection the petitioners’ writ petition would be infructuous as the burial process will continue and irreversible damage would be caused to the neighbouring area if the COVID-19 virus spreads due to the infected buried bodies," the plea claimed.

The petitioner claimed the state government had originally issued a circular on March 30, directing that all COVID-19-infected deceased should be cremated and not buried, to avoid the risk of spreading of infection. However, due to undisclosed reasons, it modified this circular, and issued a fresh on April 9, 2020, permitting burial to take place in 20 notified cemeteries.

He submitted that the present unprecedented health situation ought to take precedence over the religious rights of the deceased’s family members seeking to bury the deceased at the subject cemeteries.

In the context of shifting of graves of Muslims vis-à-vis their right to religion under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the Court has consistently reiterated the fact that such right must be subject to public order and health of the larger community, the petitioner said.

He also pointed out across the world the different government has advised on cremating the body of deceased who have died due to COVID-19 infection.

Notably, Muslim scholars' group Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has filed a plea to oppose the petition, saying the apprehension that burial of such persons would risk the spread of infection in the vicinity was "unfounded".