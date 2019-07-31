SC to take up Unnao case today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from its Secretary General as to why the Unnao rape victim's letter apprehending threat to life was not put up for consideration before the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi decided to examine the matter on Thursday, after taking an exception to media reports stating that nothing was done on the letter received on July 17 in the SC registry.

"The letter is yet to see the light of the day. I have not seen the letter. I was informed about it yesterday at 4 pm and have sought a report from the Secretary General" the CJI said.

The CJI cleared the air on the subject as senior advocate V Giri, the amicus curiae in a Suo Motu case on rising rape incidents against the children, mentioned the matter.

He said the top court had recently issued directions for trial in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Unnao case was one of such cases which would require the top court's intervention.

The court asked him if he was filing any application. Giri said he was mentioning the matter on the basis of media reports and inputs received from a very reliable NGO. He said he would file an application as well.

The court then listed the matter for consideration on Thursday. “We will do something about it in the midst of highly destructive and volatile environment,” the CJI said.

"List it tomorrow along with administrative orders passed on July 30. The Secretary General to explain why if the said letter has been received on 17.7.2019, the same was not put up either before the bench on the judicial side or before the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side until 4.00 pm yesterday," CJI directed.

Notably, a petition filed by the victim's mother for transferring the case to Delhi was filed by the mother of the victim where the court has issued notice to the CBI and accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger and others in April. The matter has since then been posted on November 29, 2019.

On Sunday, the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing the two family members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Following the huge uproar, the Uttar Pradesh registered a case of murder against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau. The four-time MLA, who was accused of raping the victim, has been in jail since April, last year.

Subsequently, the CBI, which investigated the rape case, has been recommended by the state government to take up the matter related to deaths in road accident as well.