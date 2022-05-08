SC to work on full strength of judges albeit for two days

The Supreme Court would start functioning with the full strength of 34 judges on Monday with the swearing-in of two newly-appointed judges Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala.

However, this ideal situation would last for just two days only as a sitting judge, Justice Vineet Saran is set to superannuate on May 10.

By the end of 2022, the top court would see a total of six vacancies of judges.

On Monday, both new judges would be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in a ceremony at the auditorium of the additional building of the Supreme Court at 10 am.

Notably, with this, it would be the second time after November 2019 that the top court would function with the full strength of judges. However, with the retirement of Justice Saran, the number of judges would come down to 33 on May 11.

Besides Justice Saran, Justice L Nageswara Rao would also demit office on June 7 during the summer vacations.

A month after, another judge, Justice A M Khanwilkar is also scheduled to superannuate on July 29.

Current CJI Ramana, who is also set to demit office on August 26, would have an opportunity to fill up three more posts of judges in the top court during his tenure.

Justice U U Lalit, the senior-most judge, would succeed Justice Ramana as the CJI. However, his tenure would be short-term as he would retire on November 8.

About a month after Justice Ramana, another judge, Justice Indira Banerjee would also superannuate on September 23.