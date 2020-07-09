SCAoRA demands enquiry and action on death of lawyer

Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association on Thursday demanded a time-bound enquiry and penal action against those responsible for death of 81-year-old lawyer in the top court's premises, due to non-availability of basic medical assistance.

Advocate S K Dhingra died on Wednesday after reportedly suffering from consecutive heart attacks.

The government dispensary at the Supreme Court premises "apparently had no medicine, no doctor on duty nor an ambulance," it said.

The association also sought penal action and dismissal from service against the Supreme Court security personnel, who reportedly did not allow entry of vehicle from Gate B despite being told of medical emergency.

"It is an utter failure of the Supreme Court administration and security," the association said in a resolution passed on Thursday.

It also demanded setting up of a state-of-art emergency medical facility within the SC premises and laying down of Standard Operating Procedure so that no person passed away, awaiting basic medical treatment.