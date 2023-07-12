School bus overturns in Jaisalmer, 30 children injured, staffer dead

School bus overturns in Jaisalmer, 30 injured, 1 dead

PTI
PTI, Jaisalmer/Jodhpur,
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:26 ist
Bus accident in Jaisalmer. Credit: PTI Photo

A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said.

He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur while some were admitted to a local medical facility.

Chand further said that the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals.

The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver was also injured in the accident, he added.

Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.

Rajasthan
Accident
Road accident
Jaisalmer
India News

