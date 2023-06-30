School van catches fire in Indore, BSF jawans rescue kids

BSF personnel rescued six children and the driver of a school van in the nick of time here on Friday morning after the vehicle caught fire.
VIDEO | School van catches fire due to short circuit in Indore. BSF jawans present at the spot rescue children. No one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/WiScLWnx5F
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023
The van, ferrying the students of a private school, caught fire outside the Central School of Weapons and Tactics of the Border Security Force, said deputy commissioner of police Aditya Mishra. Short circuit was the probable cause, he told PTI.
BSF jawans on the premises rushed to the rescue and pulled the children and driver out of the vehicle safely, he said. No one was hurt in the incident.
A fire brigade team soon reached the spot and put out the flames, the DCP added. In the aftermath of this incident, school vans and buses in the city will be inspected thoroughly to ensure children's safety, Mishra said.
