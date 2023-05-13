Schoolgirl run over by HP Cong leader son's jeep, dies

Schoolgirl run over by Himachal Congress leader son's jeep, dies

The victim was rushed to Medical College Nerchowk and further shifted to PGI Chandigarh in critical condition, where she succumbed to injuries

PTI
PTI, Mandi,
  • May 13 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-year-old schoolgirl died after allegedly being run over by a speeding jeep of a Congress leader's son in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Tushar Chauhan son of Congress leader Naresh Chauhan who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly elections from the Nachan Assembly segment.

The incident occurred when the minor identified as Lakshita was crossing the service line after getting down from the school bus. The Thar jeep coming from the Nerchowk hit her in village Tarot on National Highway near Sundernagar, they said.

The victim was rushed to Medical College Nerchowk and further shifted to PGI Chandigarh in critical condition, where she succumbed to injuries.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Tushar has been booked for rash driving endangering human life and causing death by negligence under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). His vehicle has been impounded and a forensic team has collected the evidence from the scene of the crime, they added.

