Schools, colleges to reopen in Bihar from January 4

Nearly nine months after they were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutions will reopen in Bihar from Monday. However, keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Government, schools and colleges will allow only 50 per cent of the students to attend the classes.

“Those with odd roll numbers will be allowed a day followed by even roll number students the other day,” a senior government official said on Sunday. “Students will have to strictly follow all the basic guidelines, including having mask and sanitiser,” the source said, adding that "as of now only students from Class IXth to XIIth will be allowed to attend their schools.”

Schools in Bihar have remained closed since March 14, 2020. The decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes was taken by the Nitish Kumar regime last month.

Hearing in High Court

Meanwhile, the physical hearing of cases in Patna High Court will resume from January 4. A decision has been taken to do so for the next two weeks on a trial basis after which a final decision will be taken to continue with the practice of physical hearing or not.

“The judges will hear the criminal cases for four days while the civil matter will be heard one day a week,” said the source. The process of hearing through video-conferencing will, however, continue as earlier.

In the meantime, to avoid crowd and gathering, canteen and library in the court will remain closed.