Scientists protest against AIIMS' proposal to limit number of years one can be employed at research projects

More than 1,100 scientists working in various research projects or pursuing PhD at the AIIMS here are protesting against the administration's proposal to limit the number of years one can be employed at projects at the premier medical institute.

According to the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), the proposed guidelines cap the number of projects a researchers can take up to two, which they alleged was the administration's way of phasing out the research employees working in various projects.

In a letter to the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the SYS said it is "horrifically unpropitious" to prevent the researchers who have decided to devote years of their professional life not only to the scientific domain but to this specific institution, thereby promoting AIIMS-New Delhi on a global platform, from continuing their research at the institution merely because the policymakers feel it is time to introduce new rules that make pursuing a career in science in this country even more taxing than it already is.

"It has been brought to our notice that a rule limiting the maximum number of consecutive projects any individual may join at AIIMS-New Delhi may be introduced within the next few days. With due respect, we find it imperative to convey to you that such a decision will not be positively received not only by the researchers of this institution," the letter read.

The scientists, who have been peacefully opposing the proposed rules, plan to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met. They took out a silent protest march on Tuesday.

"It is unprecedented and unjust to prohibit any candidate from applying to a post they are eligible for, as per the norms set by the Government of India for the said post in any institution, including AIIMS-New Delhi, regardless of how many past projects they may have been employed in," the letter read.

Lastly, "we find it imperative to speak for the non-research project staff for whom there is rarely any opportunity to apply for higher posts since they are limited by their eligibility criteria (educational requirements), as opposed to the candidates applying for scientific posts, who automatically become eligible for higher posts with increasing work experience", it added.

"The current employment criteria at AIIMS, New Delhi allow such individuals to pursue a respectable career of their choice in the academic/scientific field, without which they will be practically forced to abandon any hopes of staying in this field without pursuing higher degrees," the letter read.

The SYS also demanded that one of its representatives be included in the major meetings before passing the final rules or policies in this regard.

Till the time the new rules come into play, the institute has stalled new recruitments in research projects.

"The guidelines for recruitment/selection of project staff are under review. So the recruitment/selection process of research staff is put on hold or till further notice from the research section," read an AIIMS memorandum issued on June 22.

"The flagrant disregard of research mandate of AIIMS by current administration is betrayal of Trinity of Mission of AIIMS established by its founding fathers."

The SYS is scheduled to meet the Director, AIIMS today after the lapse of the seven days' time sought by the administration. The SYS is likely to intensify its ongoing agitation in view of the continued denial of the AIIMS administration.

"The step to put on hold all research recruitments till further notice is draconian and anti-research and anti-science," an SYS member said.