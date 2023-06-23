Screen inmates' mental health to prevent in-prison suicides: NHRC

With the increasing number of suicides among inmates, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has suggested that screening of prisoners’ mental health at the time of admission and constant monitoring them.

The human rights body also recommended improving prison architecture and its environment to mitigate suicide attempts by prisoners in judicial custody. In an advisory issued to the central and state governments and the Union Territories, the NHRC emphasised keeping barracks and toilets, where most suicides take place, free of such objects as can be used for hanging, for instance, iron rods, grills, fans, and hooks.

NHRC Secretary General, Devendra Kumar Singh, in his letter to states said that NHRC has observed that most of the unnatural deaths of prisoners occur due to suicide. He also sought an ‘Action Taken Report’ within three months on the recommendations.

It also suggested encouraging visits by family members of the prisoner and/or at least phone talk to keep inmates off the edge.

“Mental health screening be included in the initial health screening report of every prisoner. Existing vacancies of prison staff should be filled up particularly those of prison welfare officers, probation officers, psychologists, and medical staff and the strength should be suitably augmented to include mental health professionals,” it said.

There should be measures to tackle the issue of addiction among prisoners... undertaken by regular visits of mental health care professionals and de-addiction experts,” the letter said.