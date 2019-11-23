SC's Ayodhya verdict copy given to Ram Lalla Virajman

A copy of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits was given to Ram Lalla Virajman at Ayodhya by senior lawyer K.Parsaran, who represented the 'Ram Lalla', on Saturday.

Parsaran handed over a copy of the SC judgement to the Ayodhya commissioner, who was the receiver of the acquired land, that housed the makeshift Ram Temple, where the idol of the Ramlalla was kept.

Ninety-three-year-old Parsaran, who was accompanied by his family and other lawyers, took a holy dip in the sacred waters of Saryu river at Ayodhya.

He also paid obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple besides visiting the famous Hanumangarh temple in Ayodhya. Triloki Nath Pandey, one of the Hindu plaintiffs on behalf of Ram Lalla Virajman, was also with the lawyer.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a felicitation function for the senior lawyer and his team, who represented the deity in the Ayodhya case.

One of the members of his team said that Parsaran had conducted extensive research on Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court, in its judgement in the case, gave the entire disputed land, which was said to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The apex court also directed the central government to give five acre of land at a prime location in Ayodhya to one of the Muslim plaintiffs Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. At least five Muslim plaintiffs have declared that they will challenge the SC verdict through a review petition.