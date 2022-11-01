SC says no to removing party symbols from ballot, EVMs

SC's no to PIL for replacing party symbols on EVMs with candidate's age, qualifications

The petition had said replacing symbols of political party on ballot and EVM will help voters to elect intelligent diligent and honest candidates

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 15:01 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) and put age, educational qualification and photograph of candidates instead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that a representation may be made by petitioner lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to the poll panel or other authorities which may, in turn, consider it.

Also Read | Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14

Besides seeking removal of party symbols from ballots and the EVMs, the plea said such a move will help electors vote and support intelligent, diligent and honest candidates and "control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution".

