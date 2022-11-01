SC's no to PIL for replacing party symbols on EVMs with candidate's age, qualifications

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) and put age, educational qualification and photograph of candidates instead.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that a representation may be made by petitioner lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to the poll panel or other authorities which may, in turn, consider it.
Also Read | Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14
Besides seeking removal of party symbols from ballots and the EVMs, the plea said such a move will help electors vote and support intelligent, diligent and honest candidates and "control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution".
