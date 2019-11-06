SC's verdict on Ayodhya: Cops keep tab on social media

In a bid to check rumour-mongering, Uttar Pradesh police are keeping a close tab on the social media posts ahead of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid Title suits and have identified around five thousand persons, who were found to be involved in making objectionable posts viral in the past.

''We are keeping a close watch on the social media posts...we will take stern action if anyone is found spreading rumours or making objectionable posts,'' a senior police official here said on Wednesday.

The official said that the police have identified around five thousand persons, who have been accused of making objectionable posts viral on the social media in the past.

''We will try to get their bails cancelled so that they can be sent to jail,'' the official added.

According to the sources, thousands of volunteers had been roped in to keep a tab on the social media in the run-up to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya matter.

''These volunteers have been deployed in around two thousand villages...they will keep a watch on social media posts before and after the SC's verdict in Ayodhya case and will help us in nabbing the offenders,'' said another senior official here.

The official said that so far no decision had been taken to impose a ban on social media. ''We will continue to monitor the social media...a ban may be imposed if the situation so demands...it will depend on how the situation unfolds in the days to come,'' he remarked.

The official said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped on whosoever tried to spread rumours and indulged in fomenting communal passion.

The apex court's verdict in the case was likely to be delivered in the next few days.