Scuffle between 2 groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

  Nov 10 2022
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:55 ist
A scuffle between two groups of students broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured.

A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

No immediate reaction was available from the university administration.

A senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," he said. 

