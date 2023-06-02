Scuffle breaks out between Khap panchayat members during meeting on supporting wrestlers

Scuffle breaks out at Khap panchayat meet on wrestlers

Farmer outfits held a ‘khap mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 14:49 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A scuffle broke out between the members of Khap panchayat during their meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers in Haryana's Kurukshetra, reported ANI

Farmer outfits held a ‘khap mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, showing solidarity with wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking directions to allow the wrestlers to continue their protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer organisations, also said that it has reiterated its demand for the arrest and speedy legal proceedings against Singh. 

Meanwhile, amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation, Singh said that his Ayodhya rally scheduled for June 5 has been postponed.

More to follow...

 

Wrestlers
Haryana
India News
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

