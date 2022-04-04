SDM suspended over murder of tehsil official in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered the suspension of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who was booked along with three others for allegedly thrashing a tehsil official to death.

"Taking cognisance of the complaint against the SDM, Gyandendra Vikram, in Sunil Kumar Sharma's case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered his suspension," the CM Office tweeted from the official handle.

The FIR was registered on Saturday night at Lalganj police station against Lalganj SDM Vikram and three others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil had said.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Sudhir Sharma, who alleged that the SDM and others entered his house, a government accommodation, on March 30 and attacked his father, Sunil Kumar Sharma (57) posted as Nayab Nazir (revenue official), with rods and sticks as he could not meet the demand of giving 6,000 bricks.

Sunil Sharma was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Saturday night.

Check out the latest videos from DH: