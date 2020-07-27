SDO killed, wife, driver hurt in road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A sub-divisional officer was killed and his wife and driver were injured when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in this Rajasthan district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Jaisalmer-Barmer road on Sunday night, when the SDO, Anshul Kumar Singh, was heading towards Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer, they added.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared Singh dead.

An officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service, Singh had taken charge as the Fatehgarh SDO on July 15.