Search operation in Poonch after suspicious movement

Search operation in J&K's Poonch after suspicious movement detected

No one was injured in the brief firing by the soldier on sentry duty at Keri camp in Mendhar sector around 3 am

PTI
PTI, Poonch,
  • May 21 2023, 10:59 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 11:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Army on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch after a sentry at a camp picked up suspicious movement and opened fire in the early hours, officials said.

No one was injured in the brief firing by the soldier on sentry duty at Keri camp in Mendhar sector around 3 am, they said.

Also Read: Pakistani intruder shot dead along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Though there was no retaliation from the suspected persons, the Army launched a massive search operation in the area and adjoining forests to ensure that there is no presence of terrorists.

The searches are under way, the officials said.

