Search operation in Srinagar locality after gunshot-like sound

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Qamarwari area of the city after a “gunshot-like sound” was heard, police said on Thursday.
The sound caused panic in the area with passersby scurrying for safety.
“Some gunshot-like sound was heard in Qamarwari area. Police team is in the locality to ascertain facts, there is no damage or injury whatsoever. Cordon and Search Operations launched in the area,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
Eyewitnesses said a police team arrived after the incident and were examining the area for any clues of a possible act of sabotage.
