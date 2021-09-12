Search underway for suspected terrorists in Rajouri

Search operation underway to track down suspected terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a spurt in infiltration attempts since June this year

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 12 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in the upper reaches of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir following information about suspected movement of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The officials said the search operation is underway but there was no contact with suspected terrorists so far.

The search operation was jointly launched by the police and the Army in the forest area of Barote Gali in Manjakote and parts of Thanamandi in the early hours of Sunday, the officials said.

The twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region have witnessed a spurt in infiltration attempts since June this year, resulting in the killing of nine terrorists in separate encounters.

Three soldiers also laid down their lives in the earlier operations.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
Terrorist
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo shows at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo shows at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 