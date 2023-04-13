Search operations along LoC after Pakistan drone carrying ammunition, cash shot down

A massive search operation was launched by security forces in border Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a drone carrying cash and ammunition was brought down by the army.

The Army said during the intervening night of April 12-13 a suspicious movement of aerial objects was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Beri Pattan area of Rajouri.

In the operation that started in the night hours, official sources said, teams of security forces managed to bring down a drone and so far recoveries have been made from it that include some magazines of AK rifles, a sealed pack and some cash.

“Extensive search operations are going on in many villages of this area and some more recoveries are expected. We can only share that a drone has been successfully tracked and recovery has been made. More details will be shared later,” a police official said.

J&K police and the army maintain that drones were being largely used along the LoC and International Border in Jammu by Pakistanis to drop weapons and drugs. In June 2021, in a first-of-its-kind militant attack in the country, two explosive devices were dropped from suspected drones on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

The ability of drones to evade radar, wreak devastation at strategic installations and transport weapons to terrorists has become a new concern for the country’s security establishment.

In recent years Pakistan has been procuring armed drones from China and Turkey. Since 2020, there has been a spurt in airdropping of weapons by drones and smuggling of narcotics along the Jammu border.