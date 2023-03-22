Season three of Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' to come out in April

'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 to come out in April

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 22 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 12:08 ist

Streaming service Netflix on Wednesday announced that Indian Matchmaking will return with its third season on April 21.

The reality television series follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides clients around the world in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

The show is created and written by Smriti Mundhra and produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

According to the official synopsis, the third season will see Taparia help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match.

"From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies," it read.

"Indian Matchmaking" is executive produced by Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Mundhra and JC Begley.

Netflix
Netflix India
Entertainment News
Sima Taparia

