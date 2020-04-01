Second coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh; Tally reaches 107

Uttar Pradesh reported two deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 107 with four more testing positive for the virus infection.

According to the official sources here, a 25-year old youth died at the BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur, about 300 kilometres from here. Though the youth, a resident of Basti district, about 200 kilometres from here, died on Monday, his blood sample, which was sent to KG Medical University for testing, was found to be positive on Wednesday.

Sources said that the youth's family members had not disclosed to the doctors that he had recently returned from Mumbai as a result of which he was admitted to the general ward and was not isolated triggering fears that he might have infected many others in the hospital.

A 72-year old man died from coronavirus infection in Meerut. The officials said that the old man had some underlying health conditions.

Two other coronavirus positive patients, who were admitted to the hospitals, were stated to be in a ''very critical condition''.

Meanwhile, four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of cases to 107. Noida continued to be the coronavirus hot spot in the state with 40 cases. Fresh cases were also reported from Bulandshahar and Agra.