Second phase of 'Mahakal Lok' project begins: MP CM

Second phase of 'Mahakal Lok' project begins, renovation of temples and heritage structures under way: MP CM Chouhan

After the completion of the second phase works, it will be transformed into 'Shri Mahakal Mahalok', Chouhan said

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 19 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 12:21 ist
The grand corridor - 'Mahakal Lok', seen from Vikram Tila located in the ancient Rudrasagar Lake which has been rejuvenated as part of the mega project, in Ujjain. The first phase of the mega corridor development project is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11. Credit: PTI Photo

The work on the second phase of 'Mahakal Lok' project in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city has started which includes renovation of ancient temples and heritage structures and restoration of the Chhota Rudra Sagar lake, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

After the completion of the second phase works, it will be transformed into "Shri Mahakal Mahalok", Chouhan told reporters in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week dedicated to the nation the first phase of 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 351 crore. "The work on the second phase of 'Shri Mahakal Lok' has started, including development of shikhar darshan, meditation room, restoration of Chhota Rudra Sagar, renovation of ancient temples and heritage dharamshala," Chouhan said.

Earlier, he inspected the work of second phase of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar redevelopment project and felicitated workers and artisans involved in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor. Chouhan said he will send the 'prasad' of Mahakal temple with a letter to important dignitaries in the country, including governors, chief ministers, and Union ministers and invite them to visit the Mahakal Lok.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Meghdoot Upvan to be developed on a seven-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 11.36 crore under the second phase of the Mahakal Lok project. The administration acquired land worth Rs 69 crore for this project by removing encroachments and demolishing 187 shops and gardens constructed by land mafias, he said.

The smart city department will develop a city forest on the land, with a parking facility for 650 vehicles with charging stations, walking tracks, sitting areas, cafeteria and carry out beautification of the riverside, Chouhan said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 