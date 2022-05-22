Second 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque? Ex-Kashi seer claims so

A Hindu seer on Sunday claimed that another 'shivling' existed in the basement of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and said that he planned to move the district court seeking right to worship there.

The former 'Mahant' (chief priest) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kulpati Tiwari, claimed that he had 'seen' the 'shivling' and also that he had 'proof'. "I have the proof and I will present it before the court," Tiwari added.

Tiwari also claimed that the 'shivling' was 'swayambhoo' (something which emerges from the soil on its own and not built). "We must worship there," he said.

Tiwari's claim came within days after a district court ordered sealing of the place inside the Gyanvapi Mosque after Hindu lawyers claimed that a 'shivling' was found in a pond whose water was used for 'wuzu' (cleansing of body parts before prayers) by the Muslims.

Tiwari's brother, Rajendra, however, contested the claims of 'shivling' saying that "every round shaped article" could be accepted as a 'shivling'.

The report of the recently concluded videography survey inside the Gyanvapi Mosque, which was leaked to the media by some Hindu petitioners, is said to have mentioned the presence of symbols of what they termed 'sanatan dharma' inside the Mosque.

Hindu lawyers had earlier claimed that a 'shivling' was found at a small pond after which the court had ordered sealing of the place. The lawyers representing the Muslims, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'shivalinga' was in fact a 'fountain'.

The Supreme Court had a few days ago referred the matter back to the district court saying that a senior judge should hear the matter. It also allowed the Muslims to offer prayers inside the Mosque.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to "take back" the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.