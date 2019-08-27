Section 144 imposed in Muzaffarnagar ahead of festivals

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 27 2019, 12:42pm ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2019, 12:45pm ist
Soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Muzaffarnagar in 2013./REUTERS

Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC have been imposed in the Jansath tehsil area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, banning the assembly of more than four persons without the permission of the authorities concerned, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Inderkant Dwivedi, the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were clamped in the area on Monday evening in view of the upcoming festivals of Muharram and Dussehra.

The orders were issued to maintain law and order in the area, the SDM said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Mulakpura and Kawal villages under the Jansath police station area in view of the sixth death anniversary of two men, who were killed in Kawal, following which communal riots had erupted in the district and adjoining areas. 

