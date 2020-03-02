Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi Police on Sunday made heavy deployment of security personnel in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against CAA for more than two months, as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Section 144 too was imposed in the area, they said.

The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. However on Saturday, following police intervention, the group called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh.

“The proposed protest call was cancelled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Twelve companies, including two of female forces, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh, 100 men each from four police districts have also been deployed along with the local police, the official said.

Aligarh protest site

Meanwhile, scores of women who were holding a protest against CAA on the Jiwangarh bypass road in Aligarh for the past six days vacated the site in the presence of top district officials.

The district officials with the help of political and community leaders assured the protesters that they would discuss their demands with the state government.