Section 144 in all UP districts after Atiq killing

Section 144 in all Uttar Pradesh districts after Atiq killing

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 16 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 02:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC has been issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmed's killing in Prayagraj.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Atiq Ahmed

Related videos

What's Brewing

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

 