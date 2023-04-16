Section 144 in all Uttar Pradesh districts after Atiq killing

Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC has been issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmed's killing in Prayagraj.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery
After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output
Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies
Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit
Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'
Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency
‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians
The blossom-headed parakeet
The souring of personal relationships