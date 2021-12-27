Security forces arrest 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Pulwama

Security forces arrested two overground workers of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested men have been identified as Adil Ali and Asif Gulzar.

"Security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and recovered incriminating materials from their possession," the police spokesperson said.

"Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit, JeM, were recovered from their possession," he added.

The spokesperson said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested men were in touch with JeM commanders and involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the members of the outfit to strengthen the terror networks operating across Budgam district.

