Security forces avert militant attack in Baramulla

Security forces avert militant attack by timely detection of IED in J&K's Baramulla

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Security forces averted a militant attack by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A patrol party of the Army noticed the IED planted by the ultras by the roadside at the Saidpora crossing in the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla early in the morning, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which destroyed the IED in situ.

There was no damage due to the controlled explosion of the IED, the police official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
IED

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 