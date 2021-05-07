Security forces, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

Three CRPF men, one policeman and a civilian sustained splinter injuries after militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Nawab Bazaar area of Srinagar. Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off.

