Security forces, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

Three CRPF men, one policeman and a civilian sustained splinter injuries after militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Nawab Bazaar area of Srinagar. Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off.
3 CRPF men, 1 cop & a civilian received splinter injuries after militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Nawab Bazaar area of Srinagar. Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off. @DeccanHerald
— Zulfikar Majid (@zulfikarmajid) May 7, 2021
More details awaited...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients
World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay
Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?
'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch
China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage
US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years
Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space