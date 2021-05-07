Security forces, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

Security forces, civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 17:28 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 17:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Three CRPF men, one policeman and a civilian sustained splinter injuries after militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Nawab Bazaar area of Srinagar. Soon after the attack whole area was cordoned off.

More details awaited...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu & Kashmir
terrorists
Srinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 