Security forces defuse 2 suspected box-type IEDs in Poonch

  Oct 22 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 17:56 ist
Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the two small boxes were detected in Bhata Durian Forest during a joint search operation by the army and police.

The boxes were suspected to be IEDs and were destroyed in-situ, they said.

This is the third instance of IEDs being detected by troops in J&K since Thursday.

An army patrol Thursday had detected and defused an IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge and later defused it.

Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

