Security forces detect improvised explosive device in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces detect IED in J&K's Kupwara

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 07 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 11:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces averted a militant attack by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday morning, police said.

A joint patrolling party of the forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag on the Sopore-Kupwara road in the Drugmulla area, a police official said.

The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security personnel who frequently use the road, he said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the IED workout causing any damage, the official added.

