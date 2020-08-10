Security guard killed in Noida factory fire

Security guard killed in Noida factory fire

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Aug 10 2020, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 11:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 27-year-old security guard was killed in a fire that broke out at a pen manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday morning, police said.

The fire broke out in the early hours in the Sector 63 located company and was controlled by 7:00 am, the police said. 

"Sandeep Kumar, who worked as a security guard, in the company got killed in the fire. He was a native of Bahraich district," an official from the local Phase 3 police station said. 

The cause of the fire was not known immediately and further proceedings were underway, the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

security guard
Fire
Noida
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

 