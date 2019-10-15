Security heightened in Kashmir after militant attacks

Following a rise in militant attacks in recent days, authorities have heightened security across Kashmir valley.

On Monday evening a non-local truck driver was killed by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district when apple boxes were being loaded in the vehicle. On Saturday, eight civilians were injured, when militants lobbed a grenade a crowded place in Srinagar while another grenade attack was reported from Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

In the wake of these attacks, a number of new checkpoints were made in Srinagar areas where the police and paramilitary troopers were checking vehicles including cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

A number of new bunkers have been established in Srinagar city in the last few weeks. Over 200 bikes without documents have been seized by the police in the last few days in Srinagar.

A senior police officer said that militants were trying to create fear among people as the shutdown was gradually losing steam. “In recent days, traffic jams are witnessed in several areas of Srinagar, which has upset the militant leadership across the border. They are trying to instill fear among people by throwing grenades at crowded places,” he said.

“Monday’s attack on the truck driver in Shopian is another indication that militants have become desperate now and may carry out similar attacks in the coming days. However, police and security forces are making sure that people move freely and militants are kept at bay,” the officer added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said they are always on alert mode and frisking of vehicles was a routine exercise to keep forces on alert mode.

About the Srinagar grenade attack on Saturday, he said, there was no breakthrough so far and it was being probed thoroughly.