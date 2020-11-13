Security heightened in Kashmir ahead of first ever DDC polls

With two weeks to go for the first ever district development council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has begun to roll out security and outreach measures in the union territory.

Officials said while ensuring normalcy in the Valley, the government is also tightening the security grid in the wake of heightened militant attacks and fresh infiltration attempts.

The DDC polls mark the Centre’s first attempt at restoring democratic processes in the region, following the revocation of its special status and bifurcation in August 2019. The elections are held at a time when Kashmir continues to be in grips of uncertainty.

“Intelligence inputs indicate the presence of militants who are likely to disrupt the polls. We are keeping a close watch at any suspicious movement,” a senior police officer familiar with the development told DH, adding that candidates who are contesting these polls are being moved to safer locations.

J&K Director General Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, who chaired a meeting of senior officers on Thursday evening, finalised security plan for the maiden DDC polls along with bye-elections for panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). He directed the officers to ensure night patrolling in hyper-sensitive areas and the Line of Control (LoC) to thwart any possibility of militant attacks before or during the polls.

A police spokesperson said the DGP stressed upon the officers to put all the necessary security measures in place to ensure the conduct of the upcoming polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The DGP stressed the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly and the synergy at the grass-root level has to be at best for achieving better results, he said.

The police chief also directed night patrolling in hypersensitive and border areas to avert any subversive design and also emphasized the need to keep a close watch on the subversive elements.