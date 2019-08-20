Security on high alert in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Police has alerted all superintendents of police across the state after the department received the information that four terrorists have infiltrated into India along with an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

The police has directed superintendents to stay vigilant. Moreover, the sketches of all the terrorists have also been handed over to police officials in all districts. The news got out after a letter from Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalyanmal Meena, sent to all police stations in the district, was shared across groups.

"As many as four people with an ISI agent on Afghanistani group passports have entered India, due to which a high alert has been sounded in the country, including Rajasthan and Gujarat, which shares a border with Pakistan," reads the letter which has put police on the toes.

The police officials have been also directed to carry out search operations at hotels, dhabas, railway stations, bus stands and in the public places.

Besides this, police personnel have been asked to monitor the vehicles in the city and to put up checkpoints in specific areas.